Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tenn.; felt in Atlanta
Decatur, Tenn. – The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta.
The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.
There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.
