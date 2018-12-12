American Media Inc. agreed to accept responsibility for making a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy Playmate for a story about her affair with President Donald Trump that never ran as part of a deal with federal prosecutors in New York.
The prosecutors said they’d previously reached a non-prosecution agreement with AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer, about its role in making the payment before the 2016 presidential election.
“As a part of the agreement, AMI admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate before the 2016 presidential election,” the prosecutors wrote in a statement announcing the deal.
AMI agrees to cooperate with prosecutors as part of the deal. A spokesman for the company declined to comment.
