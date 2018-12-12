In this Jan. 31, 2014 photo, David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media, poses with his wife, Karen Pecker, at the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York. (Photo: Marion Curtis)

American Media Inc. agreed to accept responsibility for making a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy Playmate for a story about her affair with President Donald Trump that never ran as part of a deal with federal prosecutors in New York.

The prosecutors said they’d previously reached a non-prosecution agreement with AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer, about its role in making the payment before the 2016 presidential election.

“As a part of the agreement, AMI admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate before the 2016 presidential election,” the prosecutors wrote in a statement announcing the deal.

AMI agrees to cooperate with prosecutors as part of the deal. A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

