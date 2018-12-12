Toledo, Ohio – Federal authorities have charged a second person in connection with a domestic terrorism investigation in Ohio.

The FBI and Department of Justice say 23-year-old Vincent Armstrong of Toledo was charged with making false statements. He lived with a woman who was charged earlier this week with buying bomb-making supplies.

Armstrong appeared in court Wednesday and waived a preliminary hearing. His attorney says it’s too early to speak about details in the case and that she’s concerned more charges could be filed.

Investigators say they found journal entries in which Armstrong and his girlfriend discussed a violent attack that was never carried out.

Federal authorities say Armstrong spoke with investigators on Monday and denied discussing plans to launch an attack or buying material that could be used to make a bomb.

