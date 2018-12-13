New York – Seven firefighters and five civilians are injured as a fire spread through several businesses in New York City, causing a partial roof collapse.

The Fire Department says the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The fire broke out in a restaurant around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on Queens Boulevard, and the flames spread between the roof and ceilings to adjacent businesses. Six businesses have been affected.

The Fire Department says nearly 200 firefighters and emergency personnel are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.

The origin and cause are under investigation.

