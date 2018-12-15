Share This Story!
Family of migrant girl disputes official story on her death
Lawyers for the family of a 7-year-old girl who died while in U.S. Border Patrol custody say she did not suffer from a lack of food or water before being picked up by authorities
Published 6:36 p.m. ET Dec. 15, 2018
FILE- This Jan. 20, 2012, file photo, near Cloverdale in New Mexico's Bootheel region shows a gated part of the Diamond A Ranch and is 77 miles south of Lordsburg, N.M., the nearest U.S. Border Patrol station. A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl, picked up with her father and dozens of other migrants along the remote stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, has died, federal officials said Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File) (Photo: Russell Contreras / AP)
Lawyers for the family of a 7-year-old girl who died while in U.S. Border Patrol custody say she did not suffer from a lack of food or water before being picked up by authorities.
Their account disputes
earlier information released by U.S. officials, who said the girl had not had anything to eat or drink for days.
Border Patrol officials did not immediately comment Saturday.
Jakelin Caal and her father were taken into custody Dec. 6 near Lordsburg, New Mexico, by Border Patrol agents. She began vomiting and later stopped breathing while being transported to a Border Patrol station. She died at a hospital.
A statement from the family’s lawyers says her father, 29-year-old Nery Gilberto Caal Cuz, made sure his daughter had food and water as they traveled through Mexico.
