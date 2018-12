In this undated file photo provided by Ryan Gines, Meghan Panu sits on the front steps of her house in St. Louis. (Photo: Ryan Gines / AP, file)

St. Louis – Police say they’ve tracked down a tiny home that was stolen in St. Louis.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said detectives found the home Wednesday morning about 30 miles from St. Louis in the unincorporated community of House Springs. An anonymous tip led police to the 12-foot-tall house.

This undated photo provided by Ryan Gines shows Meghan Panu's house in St. Louis. The 12-foot-tall house, which was on a trailer, was stolen in St. Louis by someone who apparently hitched it to a pickup truck and drove away. (Photo: Ryan Gines / AP, file)

It’s a dream come true for owner Meghan Panu. Marshak says a towing company will take the house to her free of charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent two years and nearly $20,000 renovating the home and hoped to move in this spring. She discovered it missing Saturday. It has been on a trailer that was parked at a spot near Refab, a home remodeling supplies business.

Marshak said police continue to investigate.

In this Dec. 19, 2018 photo released by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a stolen tiny house is towed after an anonymous tip led police to find the 12-foot-tall house Wednesday morning about 30 miles from St. Louis in the unincorporated community of House Springs, Mo. The owner spent two years and nearly $20,000 renovating the home and hoped to move in this spring. She discovered it missing Saturday in St. Louis. (Photo: AP)

