In this Dec. 19, 2018, file image taken from a video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he didn't have his dreadlocks cut off. A lawyer for Johnson is suggesting the impromptu hair cut was due in part to the referee’s tardiness. (Photo: Michael Frankel / SNJTODAY.COM)

Buena, N.J. – A lawyer for a high school wrestler whose dreadlocks were cut off minutes before his match after a referee told him to lose the hairstyle or forfeit is suggesting the impromptu hair cut was due in part to the referee’s tardiness.

Andrew Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney , who is white, said that wouldn’t do. Johnson won Wednesday’s match but appeared visibly distraught.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Dominic Speziali issued a statement Monday in which Andrew Johnson’s parents said Maloney didn’t attend the weigh-in that day. They also say that when Maloney evaluated the teen before the match, he didn’t raise any issues with the length of his hair or the need to wear a head covering.

Maloney didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

