San Francisco – Authorities say they are looking for a man who shot and killed a police officer in California.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said Newman police Officer Ronil Singh was conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday in the town of Newman when he called out “shots fired” over his radio.

The department said the shooter had fled when back-up arrived to assist Singh.

A manhunt was under way for the killer, who was believed to be driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup at the time of the shooting.

The 33-year-old officer was rushed to a hospital and died from gunshot wounds.

Singh had worked for the Newman Police Department since July 2011.

