Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Court: Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Court: Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
Associated Press
Published 9:34 a.m. ET Dec. 26, 2018
Washington – A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says Ginsburg left New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now “recuperating at home.”
Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.
Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.
The court next meets on Jan. 7.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2018/12/26/ruth-bader-ginsburg-released-hospital-cancer-surgery/38797457/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.