Weed that sprouted holiday cheer mysteriously uprooted
A street corner weed that had been decked out with Christmas lights in Ohio has apparently met an early demise
Associated Press
Published 4:55 p.m. ET Dec. 28, 2018
Toledo, Ohio – A street corner weed that had been decked out with Christmas lights and brought out holiday goodwill in Ohio has apparently met an early demise.
WTVG-TV in Toledo reports that someone pulled out the “Christmas weed” early Friday morning and drove off with it in his trunk.
The weed had become a holiday attraction after a family decorated it with tinsel to spread some Christmas cheer.
Others added their own ornaments and began leaving behind donations for the needy. It became so popular that Toledo officials set up donation boxes and handed out the items to local charities.
The weed had been scheduled to be cleaned up on Saturday along with all of the decorations and donations surrounding it.
