Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on December 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Washington – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he will not resign if asked to do so by President Donald Trump.

Powell also says the central bank intends to be flexible going forward in determining when to hike its key policy rate. He also says that the Fed could alter its approach to trimming its huge balance sheet if it determines such a change is needed.

Powell’s comments, made during a panel discussion in Atlanta, were immediately cheered by financial markets, which were already rallying on the basis of a strong unemployment report that showed 312,000 jobs were created in December.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/04/federal-reserve-powell/38842183/