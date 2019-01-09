LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

More than 20 years into her career practicing immigration law, attorney Marya Lorenzana-Miles is thinking about getting out of the field. It's too frustrating.

The Mount Clemens attorney deals with clients every day trying to change their immigration status but facing incredibly difficult odds. They grapple with long wait times, an incredible amount of paperwork, fees and more.

"It’s almost like we went from 'How can I serve you' to 'How can I deny you?'" said Lorenzana-Miles, sitting in her office in downtown Mount Clemens. "It’s a change of policy."

More: A year without Jorge: Family endures without deported father

Lorenzana-Miles is representing Jorge Garcia as he tries to find a way back to the United States and his family in Lincoln Park after being deported to Mexico nearly a year ago in January 2018. Garcia entered the country when he was 10, one year too old to qualify for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, and had no criminal record. 

Now living with an aunt outside Mexico City, Garcia has been waiting for something called visa processing since last spring, which requires a meeting at the American embassy in Juarez, Mexico. Even after his meeting, which could happen in February, he'll need two waivers before being allowed to return to the United States, one for the unlawful presence that he had in the United States and one as a provision to reapply after being deported, said Lorenzana-Miles.

"Juarez delays are unbelievable," said Lorenzana-Miles. "From three months, now sometimes, I have cases that are eight months. Even for an employment authorization, it used to be three months. Now it can be eight to 10 months. It’s almost like the system is strangling people just to make them suffer on purpose."

In Garcia's case, he lost a 2006 trial in federal immigration court in Detroit. He had to prove his wife and family would suffer "exceptional, extremely, unusual hardship" if he was deported. In 2008, the Board of Immigration Appeals remanded Garcia's case back to the lower court, which subsequently allowed him to voluntarily depart, according to Khaalid Walls, a spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

"After he failed to depart within the timeline of the agreement, he became subject to a final order of removal in 2009," said Walls in an email. "ICE exercised prosecutorial discretion on multiple prior occasions in Mr. Garcia's case in 2011, 2012 and 2014. In a further exercise of discretion during the this period, Mr. Garcia-Martinez was never detained."

A Year Without Jorge
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Cindy Garcia, left, Soleil Garcia, 15, and Jorge Garcia Jr., 13, pray before Cindy takes them to school on Dec. 7, 2018, in Lincoln Park.
A year after her husband Jorge Garcia was deported to Mexico, Cindy Garcia, left, her daughter, Soleil, and son, Jorge Jr. have had to adjust to a new normal. They gathered to say a quick prayer before school in early December.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jorge Garcia, second from right, came to the United States illegally when he was 10. For years, Garcia tried to adjust his immigration status but failed. In January of 2018, he was deported. On the left is his wife, Cindy, son Jorge Jr. and his daughter Soleil is on his right.
Jorge Garcia, second from right, came to the United States illegally when he was 10. For years, Garcia tried to adjust his immigration status but failed. In January of 2018, he was deported. On the left is his wife, Cindy, son Jorge Jr. and his daughter Soleil is on his right. Facebook/Cindy Garcia
Fullscreen
Cindy Garcia, of Lincoln Park, speaks to the crowd
Buy Photo
Since her husband of 16 years was deported, Cindy has emerged as a vocal advocate for those "living in the shadows." In June, she spoke at a gathering near the Spirit of Detroit.  Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cindy Garcia: The mother of three and former Ford Motor
Buy Photo
"It's a whole new life," said Cindy, sitting with Soleil, now 16, and Jorge Jr., of living life without her husband. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A sign belonging to Cindy Garcia says #BringJorgeHome.
An orange sign sits in fron to fireplace, summing up their struggle. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Following Soleil Garcia's quinceañera Mass, Soleil, left, gets help boarding the bus from her cousin, Solomon Ramos, July 28, 2018, at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Lincoln Park.
Wearing a fluffy pink cotton candy-colored dress, Soleil Garcia gets help boarding the party bus at her quinceanara, a special mass and party to celebrate her 15th birthday in late July. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Soleil Garcia, left, carries a plate of unconsecrated bread to the altar during the communion procession as her mother, Cindy Garcia, helps carry her dress during Soleil's quinceañera Mass, July 28, 2018, at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Lincoln Park.
Soleil carries a plate of unconsecretated bread to the altar during the communion procession as her mom, Cindy, helps carry her dress during her quinceanara mass. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cindy Garcia, holds up her cellphone, playing the Google Duo video calling app, so her husband, Jorge Garcia, to watch her quinceañera mass.
Cindy Garcia, holds up her cellphone, playing the Google Duo video calling app, so her husband, Jorge Garcia, to watch her quinceañera mass. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cindy Garcia begins to cry after the priest acknowledges the absence of her husband, Jorge, at their daughter Soleil's quinceañera Mass in late July.
Cindy is overcome with emotion as the priest acknowledges the absence of Jorge during the Mass. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Soleil Garcia, left, smiles as her mother, Cindy Garcia, holds up her cellphone, playing the Google Duo video calling app, which allows Soleil's father, Jorge Garcia, to watch her quinceañera Mass, July 28, 2018 at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Lincoln Park. Jorge, who was deported in January, was watching from Ciudad Nicolás Romero, a suburb of Mexico City.
Soleil smiles for her dad thousands of miles away.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Rev. Edward Zaorski blesses Soleil during the mass. During his homily, he seemed to directly speak to Jorge. “We want you to know that she loves you and you love her,” Zaorski said. “And hopefully the things that are in the way of you being with your daughter and your family are changed."
The Rev. Edward Zaorski blesses Soleil during the mass. During his homily, he seemed to directly speak to Jorge. “We want you to know that she loves you and you love her,” Zaorski said. “And hopefully the things that are in the way of you being with your daughter and your family are changed." Jose Juarez/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Soleil Garcia, left, is hugged by cousin Esperanza Gonzalez at the conclusion of her quinceañera Mass.
Soleil hugs her cousin Esperanza Gonzalez after the Mass at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Lincoln Park. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Soleil Garcia, front, 15, sits for a family photo with her mother, Cindy Garcia, left, and brother Jorge Garcia Jr. at the conclusion of her quinceañera Mass, July 28, 2018 at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Lincoln Park, Mich. Pictured on Cindy's cellphone is her husband, Jorge Garcia, who was deported to Mexico in January, and was watching from Ciudad Nicolás Romero, a suburb of Mexico City.
Even though Jorge couldn't attend the quinceanara, Cindy did her best to include him in every aspect, even family photos after the Mass. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Soleil Garcia, center, sits for group photos with her court of honor at the conclusion of her quinceañera Mass.
Soleil poses with her court of honor. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
During Soleil Garcia's quinceañera reception, Soleil, center, is picked up by her court of honor during a ceremonial dance.
Following the mass is a big reception at the Holiday Inn in Southgate. During the party, Soleil's court of honor lifts her up during a ceremonial dance.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Soleil Garcia, left, dances with her grandfather, Jose, during her quinceañera reception, July 28, 2018 at the Holiday Inn in Southgate. Jose was substituting for his son, Jorge Garcia, who was deported to Mexico in January.
Soleil dances with her grandfather, Jose Ramos, during her quinceanara reception instead of her father. Ramos knows what it's like to be undocumented. He also came to the United States illegally but was eventually able to become a legal citizen.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cindy Garcia shows off a button on her jacket that has the hashtagged phrase #BringJorgeHome.
Getting her kids ready for school in early December, Cindy packs a bag with a button that reads "#BringJorgeHome." Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jorge Garcia Jr., 13, the son of Cindy and Jorge Garcia Sr., brushes his teeth before heading to school.
Jorge Jr. brushes his teeth before school. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Soleil Garcia, 15, the daughter of Cindy and Jorge Garcia Sr., packs a peanut butter and jelly sandwich into her bag before heading to school.
Soleil, 16, packs a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before heading off to school. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
During the holidays, Cindy Garcia posted a picture on social media of her first New Year's with Jorge.
During the holidays, Cindy Garcia posted a picture on social media of her first New Year's with Jorge. Cindy Garcia/Facebook
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Lorezana-Miles said the odds of winning a case in immigration court by proving "exceptional, extremely, unusual hardship" are very small, only about 8 percent.

    "It’s a very high threshold to cross," she said. In proving extremely unusual hardship, "separation is not enough. Economic problems are not enough. Asthma is not enough. It’s something that the court considered that it’s not the same suffering that families in the same circumstances would suffer."

    The only cases that successful are those facing terminal medical challenges such as cancer, she said.

    Longtime immigration attorney Ron Kaplovitz said most cases are denied.

    "It’s a harsh, cruel thing to say, but you’re hoping for sick kids -- a child that can't go to Mexico," he said. "Who would hope for that? But in this kind of case, it might be enough to win."

    There was a time that Detroit's immigration court had just one judge, but it now has four,a sign of how much immigration policy has changed in the United States.

    "People are getting deported at record rates," Kaplovitz said.

    Immigrants who've committed crimes have always been deported. But in 1996, the government made it even easier to deport people for crime, lowering the bar, Kaplovitz said.

    "That was really the beginning of the immigration courts that we now have," said Kaplovitz. 

    ICE removals have actually dropped every year since 2012, during former president Barack Obama's administration, from a high of 409,849 that year to 235,413 during the 2012 fiscal year. The difference now, Kaplovitz said, is that illegals such as Garcia's, those with no criminal record, are also being targeted for deportation.

    "Suddenly with Trump, things changed," said Kaplovitz. "They want to start ramping up the deportation. The people who normally would've been left alone -- no crime, families here, no reasons to push them out -- that's not going to happen anymore." 

    So when a client comes in that can't be helped, they have few options. Some chose to stay undocumented.

    "I have several clients a week who come in for consultation that are prepared to hire me if I have a way or method (to help them) and I don’t," said Kaplovitz. "They come in and there’s nothing I can do. There's no way to fix their situation or help these people." 

     mfeighan@detroitnews.com


     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/09/immigration-undocumented-detroit-visa/2473565002/