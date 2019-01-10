Police dog given Narcan to reverse overdose in Florida
Cape Canaveral, Fla. – A police dog working at a Florida port was given medication used to reverse an overdose after he suffered a reaction from sniffing drugs on a passenger.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the golden retriever, Jake, had seizure-like symptoms and lost motor skills after detecting drugs on a passenger about to board the Norwegian Epic cruise ship in Port Canaveral, Florida Wednesday.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tod Goodyear says Jake was given Narcan as a precaution since deputies didn’t know what was causing the reaction.
The passenger was charged with possessing a controlled substance without a prescription after deputies found on him a sedative and other prescription drugs, as well as an amphetamine and ecstasy.
Goodyear says Jake shouldn’t suffer any long-term effects and will return to work.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
