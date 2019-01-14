This photo provided by the Barron County Sheriff's Department in Barron, Wis., shows Jake Thomas Patterson, of the Town of Gordon, Wis., who has been jailed on kidnapping and homicide charges in the October killing of a Wisconsin couple and abduction of their teen daughter, Jayme Closs. Close who was found alive Jan. 10, 2019, in the Town of Gordon. (Photo: AP)

Madison, Wis. – The public defenders for the man suspected of fatally shooting a Wisconsin couple and kidnapping their daughter say they’ll ask that he appear in person for his first appearance in court, instead of by closed circuit video from jail, as is standard procedure.

Charles Glynn and Richard Jones said they believe Jake Patterson can get a fair trial, but aren’t sure where. They say it has been an emotional time for the community of Barron, and that they understand the pain the case has generated.

The 21-year-old Patterson is due in Barron County Circuit Court Monday afternoon after he is formally charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, at their home near Barron on Oct. 15.

Glynn and Jones say Monday’s hearing should be brief.

