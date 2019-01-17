Share This Story!
New racist threats at GM Ohio plant where nooses found
An attorney for workers suing GM says employees are still facing racial harassment there
John Seewer, Associated Press
Published 1:47 p.m. ET Jan. 17, 2019 | Updated 1:48 p.m. ET Jan. 17, 2019
Toledo, Ohio – An attorney for workers suing General Motors after nooses and racist graffiti were found two years ago at a plant in Ohio says employees are still facing racial harassment there.
The attorney says that just this week one worker found a monkey doll and a racist drawing near his work station.
The group of workers filed a lawsuit against the automaker last April, saying the company didn’t do enough to stop the racial harassment at its Toledo plant.
GM says it’s taking the matter seriously and has taken several steps to address harassment at the plant and is continuing to investigate.
But attorney Michelle Vocht says GM still isn’t doing everything it can to protect the employees.
She says the latest racist messages have been ramping up since December.
