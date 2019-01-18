Share This Story!
Facility where comatose woman had baby faces new claim
The care facility where a woman in a vegetative state was raped and gave birth is looking into another abuse allegation
The Associated Press
Published 3:46 p.m. ET Jan. 18, 2019 | Updated 3:47 p.m. ET Jan. 18, 2019
Phoenix – A long-term care facility where an Arizona woman in a vegetative state was raped and gave birth last month is looking into another abuse allegation.
Hacienda HealthCare officials said Friday that a female patient accused a registered nurse and a certified caregiver, both women, of abuse. She says they yelled at her and hit her head and arm.
The patient made the allegation Thursday while federal and state auditors were surveying the Phoenix facility.
Officials say the two workers have no history of complaints and denied the allegations. They’ve been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.
The patient showed no signs of injury or abuse in a medical exam.
Police spokesman Tommy Thompson says investigators were informed about a possible assault but have not been able to corroborate anything.
