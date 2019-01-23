Phoenix police say a licensed practical nurse has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault in the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term health care facility. (Photo: Ross D. Franklin / AP)

Phoenix – Police say DNA testing of a nurse and the baby born to an incapacitated woman in Phoenix led them to charge the nurse with sexual assault of the woman.

Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson said Wednesday that investigators obtained a court order to collect DNA from the licensed practical nurse, Nathan Sutherland, 36, who has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Authorities say Sutherland was one of the caregivers for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare center where she lived.

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Police say the baby boy is “doing quite well.” The woman’s family has said they will take care of the boy.

Employees have said they had no idea she was pregnant.

