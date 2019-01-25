Laguardia Airport in New York. (Photo: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights into New York La Guardia Airport, one of the nation’s busiest transportation hubs, due to a shortage of air-traffic control staff, escalating the pressure on President Donald Trump and lawmakers to end the government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at the New York airport, citing staffing at an air traffic control facility in Washington. Flights at Washington’s Reagan National, Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International airports were also delayed Friday.

A staffing shortage also was reported at a facility overseeing air traffic in Jacksonville, Florida, according to an FAA website.

