A women is bundled up against Chicago's cold, in downtown Chicago, Jan. 27, 2019. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh / AP)

Minneapolis – Heavy snow and gusting winds created blizzard-like conditions Monday across parts of the Midwest, prompting officials to close hundreds of schools, courthouses and businesses, and ground air travel.

Snowplow drivers were having trouble keeping up with conditions in Wisconsin and Minnesota, where up to 14 inches of snow is expected. Chicago commuters also woke up to heavy snow, but forecasters warn that the more dangerous conditions – frigidly low temperatures – are expected to hit later this week.

Cold weather advisories are in effect across a broad swath of the central U.S., from North Dakota to Missouri and spanning into Ohio. Temperatures will be as many as 20 degrees below average in parts of the Upper Great Lakes region and Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The largest public school districts in Wisconsin and Minnesota were among those closed Monday, including districts in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Minnesota State Patrol was responding to scores of spin outs and crashes early Monday in the Twin Cities metro area, even before the busiest commute time, because of snow-covered and icy roads.

“Plows are out across the state. Heavy snow overnight and blowing and drifting snow are making for some tough conditions,” Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Gutknecht said.

In Wisconsin, plow drivers were having a difficult time keeping up with the snow in Sheboygan. Minutes after a plow passed, roads were once again becoming snow covered, according to the Department of Public Works.

But it’s the plunging temperatures expected later this week that have forecasters especially concerned, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein. Temperatures on Wednesday could fall to 30 degrees below zero, and could feel as cold as 60 below because of the wind chill.

“I think the proper term is nasty cold,” Hasenstein told the Star Tribune. “We are very confident this cold is going to be significant. … People are right to be concerned.”

Courthouses and most offices were closed in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Columbia and Washington counties, while more than three dozen flights were canceled early Monday at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee County.

In eastern North Dakota, officials have issued travel alerts because of blowing snow.

