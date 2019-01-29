This Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 booking photo provided by Connecticut State Police shows Marcus Fisher, who police have charged with murder in connection with the killings of a man and a woman at a home in southeastern Connecticut. State police on Tuesday identified the suspect as Fisher, who lived at the Montville home where the bodies were found Monday. (Photo: AP)

Montville, Conn. – Police say an 18-year-old man told them he stabbed his grandparents to death during an argument and tried to set their Connecticut home on fire afterward.

Marcus Fisher was arraigned on murder and arson charges Tuesday in Norwich Superior Court. A judge kept his bail at $1 million and recommended Fisher undergo a mental health examination.

A state police report says Fisher called 911 just before 5 a.m. Monday and was at the Montville home when officers arrived. Police say they found the victims dead inside with multiple lacerations.

Authorities are withholding the victims’ names pending autopsies Tuesday. Public records show a 76-year-old man and 77-year-old woman lived at the home.

A message seeking comment was left for Fisher’s public defender.

Officials say Fisher has no previous criminal record.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/29/police-teen-stabbed-grandparents-death/38972873/