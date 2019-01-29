Share This Story!
The Associated Press
Published 2:43 p.m. ET Jan. 29, 2019 | Updated 2:47 p.m. ET Jan. 29, 2019
Montville, Conn. – Police say an 18-year-old man told them he stabbed his grandparents to death during an argument and tried to set their Connecticut home on fire afterward.
Marcus Fisher was arraigned on murder and arson charges Tuesday in Norwich Superior Court. A judge kept his bail at $1 million and recommended Fisher undergo a mental health examination.
A state police report says Fisher called 911 just before 5 a.m. Monday and was at the Montville home when officers arrived. Police say they found the victims dead inside with multiple lacerations.
Authorities are withholding the victims’ names pending autopsies Tuesday. Public records show a 76-year-old man and 77-year-old woman lived at the home.
A message seeking comment was left for Fisher’s public defender.
Officials say Fisher has no previous criminal record.
