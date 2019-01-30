Zebra dies in Ind. from extreme cold
A northern Indiana sheriff says a zebra has died at a farm due to the extreme cold gripping the region.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says the zebra was found dead Wednesday morning at a farm outside Delphi, or about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. He says a second zebra there survived.
Leazenby tells WLFI-TV the farm met standards for adequate provisions of shelter, food, and water for animals kept outdoors.
Leazenby says it also has kangaroos, but they’re inside a shelter.
Leazenby says his department is investigating the incident further.
Temperatures across Indiana fell below zero Wednesday morning.
