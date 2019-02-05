New York – A jury has begun its second day of deliberations at the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.

Jurors were back in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday to decide the fate of Joaquin Guzman.

The 61-year-old Guzman is charged with operating a drug-smuggling empire that moved hundreds of tons of cocaine north of the U.S. border over the course of two decades.

The jury heard from 14 cooperators who described Guzman’s willingness to use violence against the Sinaloa cartel’s enemies. The defense has accused the cooperators of making him a scapegoat for their own crimes.

Guzman has been in solitary confinement since being brought to the U.S. in 2017. He could get life in prison if convicted.

