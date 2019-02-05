Nathan Sutherland (Photo: AP)

Phoenix – A nurse accused of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix has pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge.

The hearing for Nathan Sutherland Tuesday only lasted a few minutes, with him identifying himself and stating his date of birth.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Authorities say Sutherland raped the 29-year-old victim at the Hacienda HealthCare facility.

Hacienda workers said they didn’t know the woman was pregnant.

Investigators say Sutherland’s DNA matched a sample from the woman’s newborn, though Sutherland’s attorney says there’s no direct evidence linking Sutherland to the crime.

