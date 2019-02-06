W.Va. woman accused of threatening to kill Trump
Wheeling, W.Va. – A West Virginia woman has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.
A federal grand jury in Wheeling on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Taryn Corrinne Henthorn of Middlebourne.
Prosecutors say Henthorn made the threat on Facebook and elsewhere last month.
Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of three counts if convicted.
It’s unclear if Henthorn has a lawyer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/02/06/west-virginia-woman-accused-threatening-kill-trump/39014605/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.