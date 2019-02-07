Share This Story!
1st Nassar accuser to question USA Gymnastics official
Rachael Denhollander will question Scott Shollenbarger about the Indianapolis-based group’s assets
Associated Press
Published 12:46 p.m. ET Feb. 7, 2019 | Updated 12:48 p.m. ET Feb. 7, 2019
Indianapolis – The first woman to publicly accuse sports doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse is expected to question USA Gymnastics’ chief financial officer in bankruptcy court.
Attorney John Manly says Rachael Denhollander will question Scott Shollenbarger about the Indianapolis-based group’s assets and how many claims have been filed by Nassar’s victims.
USA Gymnastics filed for Chapter 11 protection in December. In a bankruptcy, creditors can confront the debtor early in the process. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Indianapolis.
Denhollander was the first woman to go public with accusations against Nassar. He was sentenced to decades in prison for possessing child pornography and molesting young women and girls.
He worked for decades at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
