This Jan. 25, 2019, file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. Arizona is contesting a long-term care facility’s decision to shut down the unit where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth. (Photo: Matt York / AP)

Phoenix – Arizona is contesting a long-term care facility’s decision to shut down the unit where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth.

State regulators in a letter Friday say Hacienda HealthCare’s contract does not allow it to close its intermediate care facility without written consent from the state.

They say Hacienda’s board of directors has until 4 p.m. to answer questions about the closure decision.

The facility has been in turmoil since a 29-year-old patient gave birth on Dec. 29. A nurse who cared for the woman has been charged with raping her.

Hacienda has struggled to meet the state’s request to hire a third-party management team to oversee daily operations.

The provider says the unit that serves intellectually disabled children and young adults is not sustainable.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/02/08/arizona-wants-care-unit-patient-raped-stay-open/39028369/