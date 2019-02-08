Share This Story!
US customs officer shoots driver going to Mexico
Mayor Arturo Garinosaid the shooting occurred after the driver refused to stop and tried to run over the CBP officer
Associated Press
Published 12:23 p.m. ET Feb. 8, 2019 | Updated 12:24 p.m. ET Feb. 8, 2019
Nogales, Ariz. – A Customs and Border Protection officer shot and wounded the driver of a vehicle attempting to enter Mexico at a crossing in Arizona, the agency said Friday.
An Arizona mayor initially told a newspaper Thursday night that the wounded man was killed, but CBP spokeswoman Teresa Small told the Associated Press Friday the man had not died.
The border crossing was initially closed after the shooting, but later reopened.
A CBP statement about the Thursday night shooting said the driver was wounded and taken to a hospital on the Mexican side in Nogales, Sonora, but did not provide his condition.
Mayor Arturo Garino, the mayor of Nogales, Arizona, told the Arizona Daily Star that the shooting occurred after the driver refused to stop and tried to run over the CBP officer.
The CBP statement said the vehicle stopped several yards into Mexico.
CBP said it would release more information later Friday.
