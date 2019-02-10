Washington — Former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden are among those who will speak at funeral services for former U.S. Rep. John Dingell this week.

Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died Thursday at the age of 92.

Biden will speak at Dingell's funeral Mass in Michigan on Tuesday, along with long-time Dingell friends Reps. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and John Lewis, D-Georgia. Biden wrote the forward to Dingell's book last year.

U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn, the longest-serving member of Congress, is seen in 2013. (Photo: David Coates)

Pallbearers at Tuesday’s service will include former staffers of Dingell. The Mass will be held at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn.

Clinton, a former hunting buddy of Dingell's, will speak at the funeral Mass on Thursday in Washington, along with former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland. Boehner was the last speaker under which Dingell served.

Pallbearers at Thursday’s service, to be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., will include former members of Congress and colleagues of Dingell's.

The speakers and pallbearers were announced Sunday by the office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who succeeded her husband in Congress in 2015.

A public visitation is planned from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

mburke@detroitnews.com

