Mattoon Journal-Gazette
Published 1:20 p.m. ET Feb. 12, 2019 | Updated 1:21 p.m. ET Feb. 12, 2019
Charleston, Ill. – A plot of Illinois farmland that President Abraham Lincoln once owned has sold at auction for $300,000.
A retired farmer in the central Illinois city of Charleston sold his family’s 590-acre farm, which includes the 30-acre plot once owned by the nation’s 16th president.
The (Charleston) Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette report s that the remaining 560 acres sold for $3.9 million Tuesday morning, or about $7,000 an acre.
The land once owned by Lincoln went for $10,000 an acre. A representative says the buyer wants to remain anonymous. Plans for the land have not been revealed.
Lincoln bought 40 acres in 1841 from his cash-strapped father. Six acres became part of the current Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. The remaining 34 acres were eventually sold.
