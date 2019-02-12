Raleigh, N.C. – A North Carolina substitute teacher has resigned after a student told his father that the teacher told his class that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not assassinated but instead killed himself.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Billy Byrd also says his son told him the unidentified substitute music teacher told the class of minority students they were headed to prison because of their clothing. He said the teacher told the students they weren’t real Christians if they didn’t support President Donald Trump.

King was shot and killed as he stood on the balcony of a Memphis, Tennessee motel on April 4, 1968.

Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten says the teacher told the district Sunday she no longer wanted to be listed as a substitute teacher.

