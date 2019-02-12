Trump: Planning underway for July 4 parade or gathering
Washington – President Donald Trump is planning a new parade, possibly to replace a military procession he ordered up for Washington that was scuttled due to cost.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump says he’s thinking about holding the event around July 4. He’s calling it a “Salute to America” parade, but says it would be more of a gathering. The Lincoln Memorial is one site under consideration, and Trump says he’d like the event to become a tradition.
The bonus? Free fireworks. Trump noted that fireworks already light up the National Mall on July 4. He’s put acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in charge of planning.
A military parade Trump wanted on Veterans Day last year was canceled after senior administration officials saw the estimated $92 million price tag.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.