Crosses are placed for the victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Aurora, Ill., near Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing company where several were killed on Friday. (Photo11: Nam Y. Huh / AP)

Aurora, Ill. – Company officials say the suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse where five people were fatally shot won’t reopen until next week, but that its doors will be open to support workers.

Spokeswoman Yolanda Kokayi said Monday that the Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora, Illinois, won’t return to full production until Feb. 25.

But she says the warehouse doors will be open this week for any employees who want to spend time with colleagues. She says counselors will be available.

A Henry Pratt employee who was about to be fired opened fire at the warehouse Friday, killing five co-workers and wounding five police officers. The gunman died in a shootout with police.

Kokayi says the company will be reviewing security protocols and “assessing how we can enhance safety.”

Mueller Water Products owns Henry Pratt.

