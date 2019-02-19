Hobart, Ind. – Two Detroit men have been charged in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in northwestern Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch says 27-year-old Altonio Benson and 19-year-old Darren Bell are named in a criminal complaint with robbery affecting interstate commerce.

Benson and Bell were arrested after display cases at a jewelry store in Hobart were smashed with hammers on Jan. 25. About $800,000 in jewelry was taken. Customers were in the store.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team and police in Hobart.

