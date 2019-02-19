This combination of file photos provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Sara Packer, left, and Jacob Sullivan. Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of 14-year-old Grace Packer. Grace's adoptive mother, Sarah Packer, is expected to testify against Sullivan during the penalty phase of his trial. She has agreed to plead guilty and serve a life sentence. (Photo11: AP, file)

Doylestown, Pa. – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty in the rape, murder and dismemberment of a 14-year-old girl, and the victim’s adoptive mother has agreed to plead guilty and serve a life sentence.

Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Grace Packer. A jury outside Philadelphia will determine a sentence of either life in prison or death.

Grace’s adoptive mother, Sara Packer, is expected to testify against Sullivan during the penalty phase of his trial. Officials say she intends to plead guilty in the case.

Prosecutors have said that Sara Packer, a former foster parent and child welfare worker, watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy they shared. The couple allegedly stored the girl’s body in cat litter for months, then dumped it in a remote area.

This story has been corrected to show Grace Packer’s adoptive mother is Sara Packer, not Sarah Packer.

