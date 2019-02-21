Visitors take photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign as it snows during a winter storm on Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo11: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Las Vegas – Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record keeping started back in 1937.

The National Weather Service reported that there was 1 inch of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

Snow falls on the Luxor hotel and casino Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo11: John Locher, AP)

The weather service said Las Vegas’ half an inch of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow since the record keeping started.

Las Vegas schools were open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.

A dusting of snow covers an area along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo11: John Locher, AP)

Forecasters say the snow accumulation could reach to 3 inches on the city’s western and southern outskirts by Friday morning but that rain could reduce snow accumulations.

James Minner, of Las Vegas, left, and Candace Reid, of Albuquerque, N.M., watch as snow falls around the overlook at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/ via AP) (Photo11: Chase Stevens, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

