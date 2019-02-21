Share This Story!
Las Vegas gets 1st measurable snow since record keeping started
Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area
Associated Press
Published 9:41 a.m. ET Feb. 21, 2019 | Updated 9:52 a.m. ET Feb. 21, 2019
Las Vegas – Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record keeping started back in 1937.
The National Weather Service reported that there was 1 inch of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.
The weather service said Las Vegas’ half an inch of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow since the record keeping started.
Las Vegas schools were open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.
Forecasters say the snow accumulation could reach to 3 inches on the city’s western and southern outskirts by Friday morning but that rain could reduce snow accumulations.
