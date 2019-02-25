High winds over the weekend deposited huge chunks of ice along the Niagara River in Ontario near Lake Erie, creating an icy barricade known as an "ice tsunami."

The Niagara Parks Roads Department closed Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch in Fort Erie after strong winds blew ice over a retaining wall from the lake, park police said on Twitter on Sunday.

@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey.... pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019

Chunks of ice could be seen stacked like sand bags in a video posted by the department in an unusual winter scene.

Ice tsunamis, one name for ice shoves, occur with the rapid push of free-floating lake or sea ice onshore by the high wind, according to weather.com.

