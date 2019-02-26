R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo11: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Chicago – R&B star R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled “I love you!” when he stopped at McDonald’s in downtown Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly posted $100,000 bail late Monday after spending the weekend in Chicago’s 7,000-inmate jail. He was arrested Friday on charges of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Video footage shows Kelly inside the McDonald’s with his entourage late Monday ordering food and sitting in a booth. He’s wearing sunglasses, a tan winter coat and a black hood.

One fan yelled “I love you! I love you! I love you!” as Kelly got into a large black Mercedes van. He waved.

Aerial video shows Kelly later entering a cigar bar in the city’s ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/02/26/kelly-signs-autographs-mcdonalds-jail-release/39115281/