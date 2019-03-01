Nielsen estimates about 16M watched Michael Cohen
New York – The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people watched President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee.
Nielsen estimated the viewership on eight different networks between 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The number contrasts with the 20.4 million who watched the daytime testimony of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before a Senate committee last September.
By a narrow margin, CBS was the most-watched network for the bulk of the testimony, followed by ABC and MSNBC.
