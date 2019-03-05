Salt Lake City – The Mormon church said Tuesday it will rename websites, social media accounts and employee email addresses to get rid of “Mormon” and “LDS” as the faith continues a push to be known by the religion’s full name and not shorthand nicknames it previously embraced and promoted.

The changes mark the latest step to implement a shift ordered last year by Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nelson, 94, has said the Lord impressed upon the importance of the full name and that removing the name from titles is “a major victory for Satan.”

The faith’s presidents are considered prophets who lead through revelations from God. Nelson ascended to the post in early 2018. The faith believes that the full church name was given by revelation from God to founder Joseph Smith in 1838.

In October, the world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir was renamed the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

The Utah-based faith of 16 million worldwide members said in the news release Tuesday that the website “LDS.org” will become “ChurchofJesusChrist.org.” The website designed for media and outsiders known as “MormonNewsroom.org” will become “Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.” The website created for church missionaries will change from “Mormon.org” to “ComeUntoChrist.org.”

The Twitter account known before as “@MormonNewsroom” is now “@ChurchNewsroom.”

Church employee emails that ended with “@ldschurch.org” will now end with “@ChurchofJesusChrist.org.”

The faith said church websites and social media accounts in other languages will be changed in the coming months.

The term Mormon comes from the church’s signature scripture, the Book of Mormon, which followers believe is based on the record keeping of an ancient prophet named Mormon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/05/mormon-nicknames/39156023/