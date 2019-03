Sheriff’s officials say a worker died after falling at a construction site behind the France pavilion in the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida. (Photo: Disney World)

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – Sheriff’s officials say a worker died after falling at a construction site behind the France pavilion in the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify what 58-year-old George Grimes was doing when he fell shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department says the man died at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/13/epcot-construction-worker-dies-park/39194669/