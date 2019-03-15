Baltimore – A woman is charged in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy and his mother at a Baltimore playground.
Baltimore police said in a Friday morning release that 31-year-old Nichole George has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and handgun violations in connection with the Wednesday evening shooting.
The child suffered at least one gunshot wound, and remains in critical condition. His 34-year-old mother suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body, and is listed as stable, but her exact condition is unknown.
Police haven’t yet identified a motive in the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect approached the pair before opening fire.
The victims’ names haven’t been released. It’s unclear whether George has a lawyer.
