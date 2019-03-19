In this Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 image made from video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson is declared the winner by referee Alan Maloney after a match in in Buena, N.J. Maloney, who told the New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match has filed a legal claim preserving his right to a possible lawsuit. The tort claim notice sent by Maloney to a dozen possible defendants alleges $100,000 damages, defamation of character and emotional distress. (Photo: Michael Frankel / AP, file)

Williamstown, N.J. – A referee who was heavily criticized for telling a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his match has taken a step toward filing a defamation lawsuit.

The tort claim notice sent by referee Alan Maloney to a dozen possible defendants alleges $100,000 damages, defamation of character and emotional distress.

Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the Dec. 19 match. Johnson, who is black, had been wearing a hair covering, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn’t do.

A widely circulated video showed the wrestler’s hair being haphazardly cut on the sidelines.

Maloney has been barred from officiating pending investigations by state civil rights and interscholastic athletic association officials.

The legal claim preserves Maloney’s right to a possible lawsuit.

Maloney hasn’t responded to requests for comment. The school superintendent declined to comment.

