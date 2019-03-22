The Woodlands, Texas – A country music singer has died in Texas after his manager says a revolver he was handling during a music video shoot accidentally discharged.
Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack says 35-year-old Justin Carter died last weekend at his apartment in The Woodlands, north of Houston. Carter’s manager, Mark Atherton, tells KTRK-TV the singer was using the gun as a prop for a music video he was filming when it went off.
Carter had released the single “Love Affair” just days before his death on iTunes and other music services. A YouTube channel also carries several of his music videos.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Carter’s death. A spokesman for the office did not return phone messages seeking additional details.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/22/country-singer-dies-gun-accidentally-discharges/39244591/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.