In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, a police car drives near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students return to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon. (Photo: Terry Renna / AP)

Coral Springs, Fla. – A second student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School died Saturday night in what police are calling an apparent suicide.

“We are not going to release the name,” said Officer Tyler Reik, a spokesman for the Coral Springs Police Department. “It’s a juvenile … and out of respect for the family.”

It was unclear Sunday whether the death was related to the tragic school shooting that took 17 lives last year on Feb. 14.

“I know he attended Stoneman Douglas,” Reik said. “I can’t tell you if it’s related to the Parkland shooting. We don’t know the reasoning behind it. It’s still an ongoing investigation. It hasn’t even been confirmed as a suicide.”

Sources said the teen was a sophomore at the school.

The news comes a week after the suicide of Sydney Aiello, who was a senior at the Parkland school when a former student infiltrated the campus and killed 17 people. Another 17 were left wounded.

After the shooting, Aiello suffered from post traumatic stress disorder, her mother told reporters.

Aiello died March 17. Her funeral was held Friday.

