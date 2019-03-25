Los Angeles – Songs performed by Jay-Z, Cyndi Lauper and a Robert F. Kennedy speech are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.

Other songs being added include Nina Simon’s “Mississippi Goddam,” Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Schoolhouse Rock!”

Neil Diamond sings "Sweet Caroline" during a 2013 game between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals. Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man" are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / AP)

The Library of Congress announced that “La Bamba,” “Gunsmoke” and “Hair” are some of the titles tapped for preservation this year. The national library chose a few more memorable titles including Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man.”

The registry is adding Kennedy’s recorded speech after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 assassination – two months before Kennedy was killed.

Curtis Mayfield’s “Superfly,” Lauper’s “She’s So Unusual” and Jay-Z’s “Blueprint” album are being added.

The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/25/library-congress-music-recording-registry/39252067/