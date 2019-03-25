Share This Story!
Mike Catalini, Associated Press
Published 10:34 a.m. ET March 25, 2019 | Updated 10:45 a.m. ET March 25, 2019
Trenton, N.J. – A vote to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey is hours away, but the governor and legislative leaders are still courting lawmakers.
The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly have scheduled votes Monday on the legislation backed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, but its passage is far from certain.
Murphy said last week he’s been trying to persuade hesitant lawmakers to back the bill but still doesn’t have the votes needed.
Murphy says if the bill fails or falls short, he’d continue to try to persuade people. But it’s unclear when another vote could take place.
New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states if the measure succeeds.
The bill calls for a tax of $42 per ounce, sets up a five-member regulator commission and would offer expedited expungements to people with marijuana-related offenses.
