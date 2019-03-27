Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Trial to resume in Harry Reid exercise device lawsuit
Reid blames the maker for injuries he suffered when he lost his grip and he fell using a physical resistance device
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Trial to resume in Harry Reid exercise device lawsuit
The Associated Press
Published 1:25 p.m. ET March 27, 2019 | Updated 1:29 p.m. ET March 27, 2019
Las Vegas – Testimony is set to resume in former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s civil negligence lawsuit against the maker of the exercise device TheraBand.
Product development chief Allison Ryan of Ohio-based Hygenic Intangible Property Holding Co. is due back on the witness stand Wednesday.
Reid blames the company for injuries he suffered when his grip slipped and he fell while using a flexible physical resistance device in his bathroom on New Year’s Day 2015.
It’s not clear when the 79-year-old former Democratic Senate majority leader will testify.
He was blinded in one eye, and says the injury forced his decision to retire after 30 years in the Senate.
His lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.
It claims negligence and failure to warn the product is “unreasonably dangerous” for elderly people like Reid.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/27/trial-resume-harry-reid-exercise-device-lawsuit/39263645/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.