The Boeing Starliner is a next-generation space capsule that will take people to and from low-Earth orbit. (Photo: Boeing)

Cape Canaveral, Fla. – Boeing’s new space capsule for astronauts faces more launch delays.

The Starliner capsule was supposed to make its debut this month, after a series of postponements. But the first test flight is now off until August. And the second test flight, with astronauts, won’t occur until late in the year.

NASA announced the revised lineup Wednesday. At the same time, officials said the first Starliner crew will remain at the International Space Station longer than the few weeks originally anticipated. The length will be decided later.

SpaceX, NASA’s other commercial crew provider, flew its new Dragon capsule to the International Space Station last month. The first Dragon with astronauts could fly this summer, but the schedule is under review.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/04/03/delays-boeings-new-space-capsule/39293123/