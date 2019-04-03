Share This Story!
Mountain bike riding face slasher strikes 4 times in LA
Los Angeles police say they are trying to find a bicyclist who rides close to people and slashes their faces
The Associated Press
Published 12:15 p.m. ET April 3, 2019 | Updated 12:19 p.m. ET April 3, 2019
Los Angeles – Los Angeles police say they are trying to find a bicyclist who rides close to people and slashes their faces. He is believed to have struck four times since last month.
Police in a statement said that a man standing near a bus stop was attacked on Monday and a woman was slashed about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away.
They were hospitalized with injuries characterized as severe and are expected to survive.
Similar attacks happened in the same area of South Los Angeles on March 20 and a few miles away in the neighboring city of South Gate on March 27,
Police say the assailant has used an unknown type of “edged weapon” and was last seen on a black and green mountain bike.
