In this image taken from video, firefighters and emergency officials respond to an explosion and fire in downtown Durham, N.C., on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Photo: AP)

Durham, N.C. – At least one person has been killed in a gas explosion at a building in downtown Durham, North Carolina.

Durham police public affairs manager Wil Glenn says another 15 people have been taken to hospitals after the Wednesday morning explosion that officials have blamed on a gas leak.

The city said police and fire officials as well as those from PSNC Energy were responding.

Television station video showed flames jumping from windows along with heavy smoke and piles of rubble. The video showed a building with the name “Prescient” on it. The company’s website says its headquarters are in Durham and that its focus is affordable housing.

Police cars blocked the streets in several directions of the explosion and a thick acrid smoked hung over a shopping district near downtown Durham. Helicopters circled overhead.

Witness Donna Hester told WRAL-TV the explosion sounded like a bomb. She said she and others went outside, where a police officer told them it was a gas explosion. The officer advised them to go back inside, she said.

“It did frighten me,” she said. “I was all shook up because no one at the time knew what was going on.”

Another witness, Kelly Andrus, told the TV station she first thought the shaking was an earthquake. She said she looked outside her workplace and saw deep, black smoke billowing from the site. “I’d never seen anything like that.”

